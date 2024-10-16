Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders has gotten the seal of approval from tons of media personalities for being a top NFL Draft pick and Colin Cowherd is the latest on that list. He said on “The Herd” that “It's pretty obvious Shedeur Sanders is the No.1 pick.”



Cowherd isn't the first to agree about Sanders being elite. Skip Bayless praised Sanders before he clashed with Kansas State. These people see what most see about the standout quarterback. His arm strength, accuracy, elusiveness, and poise in the pocket are all translatable to the NFL. Some of the top quarterbacks in the league aren't the most explosive athletes. Guys like Patrick Mahomes and CJ Stroud aren't the most athletic but are so smart and savvy when the ball is in their hands.

On the flip side, some analysts don't see the flash Sanders brings. Mel Kiper Jr. gave his honest opinion on Sanders. For example, he mentioned how Sanders and Jayden Daniels cannot be compared to one another. Although Daniels is a much better athlete, the Colorado football quarterback is still elite with the ball in his hands. He leads the Big 12 conference in a variety of categories. Completions, attempts, yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, yards per game, and quarterback rating are what he's leading.

Can Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders' style translate to the NFL?

As mentioned earlier, Sanders has a unique ability. He's not the craziest athlete but does the little things well. He's one of the most elusive quarterbacks not just in his conference, but the entire country. Playing with a stable offensive line in the NFL can do wonders. For example, Sanders faced pressure on 37% of his dropbacks last season, according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

Sanders earned a 93.2 passing grade from a clean pocket last season. This metric placed him third in the nation behind only Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams and Daniels. Unlike those two, Sanders doesn't have enough time to throw in a clean pocket consistently. Once he gets that time, he can pick a defense apart if he has the time.

In the meantime, the Colorado football star has plenty of eyes on him. Even Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has sent a message to Sanders. Still, there's one-half of the season left to go. Sanders had a rough end to the 2023 campaign and is hoping to end his final year on a positive note. If Sanders continues the sustained success, he will likely be the top quarterback in draft projections.