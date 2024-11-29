Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders gave a parting message to fans after his last game at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes blew out the spread against Oklahoma State en route to a dominant 52-0 win. Shedeur, Travis Hunter Jr, and Shilo Sanders all joined in on the fun as Deion Sanders' program capped off one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent memory. Looking toward the future, Shedeur and Hunter Jr could be the first and second picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Before he walked off of Folsom Field for the last time as an active player, Sanders gave a quick shoutout to the fans in attendance via the Colorado football X account.

“Last game at Folsom. It was legendary, thank you everybody for coming out. Let's get it.”

Colorado football's epic season could still end in a playoff berth

Deion Sanders came into Boulder two years ago, taking over a program coming off a 1-11 season. Now, the Buffaloes just put the finishing touches on a 9-3 season and will finish the regular season ranked for the first time since 2016. It was a special day for Shedeur Sanders overall. The senior was announced as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner during the game and threw for 438 yards and five touchdowns. For the season, Sanders has 35 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions.

At 7-2 in their first year back in the Big 12, the Buffaloes still have a chance to make the conference championship game. To do that, Colorado football needs at least two out of these three teams to lose: Arizona State, BYU, and Iowa State. The Cyclones are the most likely to drop their game against No. 24 Kansas State on Saturday. On the other hand, the Sun Devils and Cougars are facing unranked, 4-7 opponents. Ultimately, the odds are stacked against the Buffaloes to control their destiny for a national title.

Unfortunately, going into last Saturday against Kansas, Colorado football did control its own destiny. But the Jayhawks had other ideas, winning 37-21 and recording their third straight win against a ranked Big 12 team. Despite the loss, the Buffaloes have had a terrific second season with Deion Sanders.

The NFL all-time great was formerly the coach at Jackson State, an FCS team, with players like Shedeur, Shilo, and Travis Hunter Jr. Sanders left the program after a 12-1 record with the Tigers, bringing those three standouts to Boulder. After a 4-8 first season with the Buffaloes, Colorado football has taken a significant step up in 2024. While the program will be losing those three stars over the offseason, the Buffaloes also have a bright future, especially after the commitment of five-star QB Julian Lewis.

Colorado football will not know its bowl opponent until a little over a week from now. However, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Jr are already expected to suit up for the bowl game.

Overall, while the Buffaloes' season may not end in the College Football Playoff, they have had a spectacular year. And, fortunately, fans will be able to watch Sanders and Hunter Jr don the gold and black one last time.