It is time to continue our college football odds series with Kansas State-Iowa State predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Kansas State-Iowa State.

College football rivalry weekend elicits memories and discussions of the sport's classic battles. Michigan-Ohio State. Texas-Texas A&M. USC-UCLA. Auburn-Alabama. Army-Navy. These and a few other games are the ones most college football fans think of when the subject of rivalries comes up. In the 21st century, some regional rivalries have become more relevant in the sport. They really weren't big national events in the 1980s or 1990s, but they have become more important over time. Both programs have developed and made themselves relevant.

This is one such rivalry.

Kansas State and Iowa State were irrelevant college football programs in the 1980s and for large portions of the 20th century. However, Kansas State became a national factor in the 1990s under coach Bill Snyder. Iowa State got better under coach Dan McCarney, and has improved even more under current coach Matt Campbell. Now, KSU and ISU have to be taken more seriously. Their rivalry, known as Farmageddon, is a big deal. This year, it's an especially big deal for the Cyclones.

The Big 12 2024 college football season has been extraordinary. The conference has delivered amazing theater, wild plot twists, and complete unpredictability from start to finish. How crazy has Big 12 football been this year? All five teams picked to finish in the top five lost at least three games if not more. One of them, Oklahoma State, hasn't won a single Big 12 game all year. Two others, Arizona and Utah, won't even make a bowl game. Utah was the preseason favorite, but the Cam Rising injury crushed the Utes. BYU and Arizona State were picked to finish in the bottom third of the conference, and yet they are in contention with Iowa State for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Big 12 has been completely upside down relative to expectations. The expected bottom feeders are competing for championships, and the expected top teams have mostly crumbled. Kansas State hasn't had a good season, but the Wildcats have at least produced a winning record and have not completely collapsed.

The setup is simple for Iowa State: Win and in. A win gets ISU a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game for a chance to make the College Football Playoff. What an amazing achievement it would be for Matt Campbell. Beating Kansas State, though, will not be easy. Farmageddon has rarely been bigger. Game on.

Kansas State-Iowa State Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Iowa State won, 42-35.

Overall Series: Iowa State leads the all-time series, 53-50-4.

Here are the Kansas State-Iowa State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas State-Iowa State Odds

Kansas State: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +105

Iowa State: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas State vs Iowa State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State would love to run Iowa State's season. This game means more to Kansas State than the bowl game it will play a month from now. KSU will salvage part of its season here. Iowa State has not looked good in November and seems to be a team which is running out of gas.

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cyclones will throw everything they have at a Kansas State team which has been a disappointment this season. KSU not taking control of a league which was there for the taking is one of the bigger surprises in a wild Big 12 season. Iowa State is a flawed team, but Kansas State is even more flawed.

Final Kansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Kansas State, but we keep telling you: Just don't bet on Big 12 football games this year. The conference has been a betting nightmare, given how it has completely flipped logic on its head.

Final Kansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State +2.5