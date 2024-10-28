After a disappointing rookie coaching year that ended with a 4-8 record, Colorado Football head coach Deion Sanders has led the Buffaloes to a bowl berth after defeating Cincinnati 34-23, climbing up to a 6-2 win-loss record with a 4-1 record against conference opponents. Likewise, the win turned the Buffaloes into a Big 12 contender in the coming month. After becoming bowl-eligible, Colorado Football quarterback, Deion Sanders' son, and potential top NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders shared a simple message to his team and the fans.

“Thank you GOD,” the breakout QB said on X, formerly Twitter.

Colorado Football's emergence

In the victory, the star quarterback completed his first 15 passes, breaking his school's record. Then, Shedeur Sanders threw for 323 yards and scored three touchdowns in total to secure the victory and make Colorado Football bowl-eligible for the first time since 2020, and the first time in a non-COVID year since 2016.

Asked about securing a spot in a bowl game, Deion Sanders called it “cute” kept his focus on what his team needs to do next.

“We really want that, but that's not all we're after. That's one of the hurdles that we're jumping over and going over,” Sanders said, via Max Olson for ESPN. “That's a tremendous hurdle that we're happy, we're excited, but that's not the end goal for us.

The coach did express appreciation that his team's hard work and efforts have finally gained recognition.

“That's the beginning, but we are thankful and appreciative that the hard work is getting noticed,” he added.

Moreover, despite joining practice only once because of the flu, the younger Sanders finished 25-30 in pass completions, connecting with Colorado Football's other star Travis Hunter nine times for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

However, Deion Sanders mentioned his son Shedeur Sanders' failure to feature in Heisman Trophy conversations.

“It's just strange. It's just funny to me,” the coach mentioned. “I just think it's just ignorant, but it's funny to us because Shedeur could care less. Shedeur wants to be drafted in a wonderful city. He wants to win out. That's what he thinks about. He ain't thinking about no darn Heisman, man.”

Meanwhile, coach Sanders had the ultimate praise for Heisman contender Travis Hunter.

“We're looking at the best high school football player ever that–there hasn't been a Travis Hunter ever. Ever. And I'm sitting up here saying that,” he said.

Looking ahead

The Buffaloes have recovered from a disappointing 4-8 record last season after rebuilding through the transfer portal, and now they can possibly mount a run for the Big 12 championship.

However, coach Sanders wants Colorado Football to take it one game at a time, and not even think about the College Football Playoffs. Good advice for a young team heading to their first dance.