Matt Leinart is USC football royalty in his own right. A two-time National Champion and a Heisman Trophy winner, he was probably the best quarterback to ever don the cardinal and gold. Until now. But Leinart had even higher praise for Caleb Williams than the greatest of Trojan quarterbacks. On the set of “Speak” live from Boulder, the site of Saturday's marquis college football matchup between USC and Colorado football, the CFB Hall of Famer called Williams the “best college quarterback prospect we have ever seen.”

“And that's not exaggerating,” Leinart continued. “He is elite in every single skillset that you need to play that position. Not just physically. The mental approach, the leadership, the work ethic, all of those things. I've been around him enough to know that he's just special. He's gonna come into the NFL and he's gonna change a franchise, no matter where it is.”

Colorado has been the story of the 2023 college football season, much like USC football was a year ago. Caleb Williams led Lincoln Riley's complete turnaround of a languishing blue blood program. Colorado may not have the same historical pedigree, but Deion Sanders' persona has made the Buffaloes an even bigger national sensation.

Saturday's game is a highly-anticipated matchup. These two teams are the embodiment of the power of the transfer portal, quarterbacked by the two highest-profile players in the sport. LeBron James, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and more A-list celebrities will reportedly attend this game. Leinart believes Williams will outplay Colorado's Shedeur Sanders on the biggest stage in sports this weekend, leading the Trojans to a road victory.

Williams is on a legendary quest to do what only one player has ever done: win the Heisman Trophy twice. The Heisman Trophy is frequently a narrative-based award. If Williams lights up the most popular team in the sport with 10 million fans watching, he will firmly take the driver seat in this year's race.

Williams is already a lock for the first pick in next year's draft, but his work at USC isn't done. He's fighting for a second Heisman, but the ultimate goal is so much bigger. Williams is on a mission to lead the Trojans to their first National Title since Matt Leinart himself was the quarterback.

USC hasn't been in the spotlight much this season. This is the Trojans' first high-profile matchup of the year. If anyone hasn't watched Williams play yet this season, he will put them on notice Saturday at noon Eastern. A dominant win over Colorado will be the reminder of who college football's best player is.