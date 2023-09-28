Colorado football and head coach Deion Sanders have dealt with the limelight the entire college football season. The pressure and matchups will only get more challenging going forward, as Colorado prepares to face the USC Trojans in Week 5.

It appears the stars will be out once again to watch the Buffaloes put on a show in Boulder. Sanders predicts there will be an insane number of NBA players in attendance—roughly “half the NBA,” to be somewhat precise.

Coach Prime on the number of celebrities in Boulder this weekend: “It’s probably 3X what you guys have heard… shoot I think half the NBA is gonna be here” 😂 pic.twitter.com/N9XxrMjDFm — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 28, 2023

Seeing over one hundred NBA players in the stands at Colorado's game would be quite the scene. It will not be the first time the Buffaloes have performed in front of the league's celebrities. Kawhi Leonard, Chauncy Billups, and Kyle Lowry are among the NBA stars who have attended a Colorado game this season.

The Buffaloes are look for revenge against the Trojans after a humbling loss to Oregon last week. Meanwhile, eighth-ranked USC is looking to continue its early-season dominance to open 2023 with a fifth straight win. The number of celebrities attending the game should motivate both teams to bring their best performance.

Colorado will sorely miss the service of two-way star Travis Hunter once again, who was injured in the Buffs' overtime win against Colorado State in Week 3. Shedeur Sanders and company will have to perform well to make up for Hunter's absence. USC is led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, arguably the best player in college football. Colorado's poor offensive line could allow the Trojans' Solomon Byrd and Jamil Muhammad to wreak havoc on the other side of the ball, too.

The Trojans appears to have the edge in Saturday's contest. However, Colorado football and Deion Sanders will not go down easily regardless of how many NBA stars and other celebrities make the trip to Boulder.