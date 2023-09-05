When quarterback Shedeur Sanders led his Colorado football team to a 45-42 upset over No. 17 TCU on Saturday, he put up numbers that broke all types of passing records at the school. Former Buffaloes QB Kordell Stewart shared his feelings about losing those records with Colorado head coach (and Shedeur’s dad) Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders was 38-of-47 (80.8 percent) for 510 passing yards with five touchdowns. He not only helped lead his Colorado football team to a win and the program’s first top-25 ranking since 2020, but the QB also helped four pass-catchers (RB Dylan Edwards, WR/CB Travis Hunter, WR Xavier Weaver, and WR Jimmy Horn Jr.) put up 100-plus-yard games.

The 510 yards is the Colorado single-game passing yards record. Tyler Hansen previously held that record. He put up 474 yards passing against Cal in 2011.

Coach Prime told the media after his big day, “Shedeur broke nine school records. Kordell Stewart called me not too happy about that.”

Neither Sanders nor the Colorado football program went into further detail about what the other eight records Shedeur broke were. However, it stands to reason that Stewart, who played for the team from 1991-94 and left as the program’s all-time leading passer (now fifth), held several of them.

While Shedeur may have broken some of Stewart’s personal records, what he and Deion want to do is duplicate the former NFL QB’s team success. Stewart led the Buffaloes to two top-10 finishes and ended his senior season as No. 3 in the country in 1994. A finish like that now would mean a college football playoff appearance for Deion and Shedeur Sanders.