Shedeur Sanders kind of went crazy for Colorado football yesterday, huh. The Buffaloes quarterback found himself in a pickle against Colorado State, as he faced an 11-point deficit at one point. With 2 minutes left and the Buffaloes needing eight points to force OT, Sanders went to work from their own two-yard line.

Sanders methodically broke down the Colorado State defense, leading the Colorado football squad to the end zone. A two-point conversion tied the game, and Sanders eventually nailed his teammate in the end zone during overtime to complete the comeback. After the game, Shedeur Sanders alluded to Tom Brady, saying that:

“All I was thinking was Brady mode … you left too much time out there,” Sanders said, per Bleacher Report.

After this quote went viral, Tom Brady had to react to this statement. The NFL legend had this to say on his IG story about Shedeur Sanders.

“I want to go ‘Shedeur Mode’ at some point in life.” Tom Brady reacts to Shedeur Sanders saying that he went ‘Brady Mode’ on Colorado’s final drive 😅 (via @TomBrady / IG)pic.twitter.com/odzzhGSqna — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

Tom Brady is no stranger to fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. In fact, that was arguably his best skill (and most frustrating if you're his opponent). The best quarterbacks can squeeze water from stone, they can manufacture comebacks no matter how low the time is. Colorado football got a small glimpse of that with Shedeur going, in his own words, “Brady Mode”.

With the thrilling win against Colorado State, Colorado goes up to 3-0 in the college football season. After all the offseason hype, the Buffaloes are living up to it and then some. They've beaten some good teams and came back against other teams. Can they continue this hot streak?