Shedeur Sanders channeled his inner Tom Brady when leading the Colorado football team to the double-overtime win against Colorado State. If fans and haters don't believe it, then hear it directly from the quarterback himself who discussed his mentality when it's crunch time.

Sanders was undoubtedly the hero of Saturday's game between Colorado football and Colorado State, with his biggest play coming in the fourth quarter as he rallied the Buffaloes from 11 points down to force overtime. That comeback was highlighted by the 98-yard drive led by Sanders, which was capped by a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. to tie the game at 28-28.

It took just 90 seconds and seven plays for Sanders and the team to pull off the game-tying drive, which was definitely incredible considering how much they struggled in the first half that saw the Rams take a seven-point lead.

After their eventual 43-35 win, Sanders was asked what he was thinking while trying to mount what initially looked like an insurmountable comeback. In response, Sanders noted that he was in his “Brady mode,” referring to NFL legend and arguably the GOAT QB Tom Brady.

“All I was thinking was Brady mode … you left too much time out there,” Sanders said, per Bleacher Report.

"All I was thinking was Brady mode." 🗣️ -Shedeur Sanders on his 98-yard game-tying TD drive pic.twitter.com/5H4ktdPKft — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023

Tom Brady will surely be proud of Shedeur Sanders here. After all, not only did the Colorado football QB forced overtime, but he also made sure they got the win.

Brady has been a staunch supporter of Sanders and Colorado football. In fact, TB12 even texted the 21-year-old signal-caller after his historic start with the team against TCU. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar told him, “Don't be satisfied.”

Clearly, Sanders is heeding Brady's advice.