Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the program. Colorado just finished up what was a relatively successful first season, at least by recent historical standards, for the organization in which Sanders drew the spotlight to his team for several weeks early on in the season before the hype around the Buffaloes eventually faded.
Arguably the most talented player on Colorado is none other than wide receiver/defensive back hybrid Travis Hunter, who was forced to miss part of the season after sustaining an injury on a controversial play against Colorado State. Now, it has been unearthed that Hunter will be a playable character on EA Sports' upcoming video game EA College Football 25, which is set to come out later this year.
Hunter announced the news with a post on his Instagram story (via Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).
Indeed, Travis Hunter does at times look like a video game character with some of the things he's able to do out there on the field, including a series of acrobatic plays on both sides of the ball in Colorado football's season opening road win against TCU, who were coming off of an appearance in the National Championship Game the year prior.
Hunter, Sanders and the Buffaloes will pick up the pace with some spring football in the coming weeks.