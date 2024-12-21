Deion Sanders looks out for his players on and off the field. In a resurfaced clip, Sanders warned Travis Hunter that he should get a prenup before he walks down the aisle.

Sanders is the head coach of the Colorado State University football team where Hunter is a cornerback and wide receiver. In the clip from 2022 via Well Off Media, Sanders is heard saying, “He just ain’t said I do yet,” referring to Hunter's relationship at the time. Hunter and Leanna Lenee, who is now his fiancée, were just dating at the time Sanders made the comment.

“I think he done got married on us and ain’t told nobody,” Sanders joked.

“Nah, not yet,” Hunter responded laughing.

“Let me know because I’m gonna do your prenup for you,” Sanders said.

“It’s gonna be about this thick,” the coach continued holding up a copy of ‘The Little Engine That Could,' “This is gonna be the cover of it.”

Hunter and Lenee got engaged in February 2024. When the video was filmed, Sanders was coaching at Jackson State University where Hunter was also a player. Sanders and Hunter ended up transferring to Colorado at the end of the 2022 season.

Travis Hunter's Fiancée Leanna Lenee Underfire For “Not My Type” Comments

The resurfaced video follows a week-long back-and-forth between Hunter, Lenee, and the internet. Lenee went viral for claiming that Hunter was not “type” at first which the internet assumed she was talking about her being attracted to the athlete. She cleared up the rumors saying that his physical appearance did not play a part in her comment as she has dated White, Black, and Latin men in the past.

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says in a TikTok video uploaded to the platform on Monday, Dec. 16.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single,” she explained. “I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me.”

She specified her comment saying that age and Hunter's infidelity were the reason she was cautious in dating him in the first place.

“So when I said he wasn't my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I never dated anybody younger than me, and he had cheated on his girlfriend,” she added. “I don't know if your type is cheater but mine isn't. So no, he wasn't my type at first off of those two things.”