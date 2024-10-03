NIL is a major part of college football now, and we have seen both positives come from it and also negatives. A good example of the negative side is the current situation with the UNLV football team and quarterback Matthew Sluka. The Rebels are one of the best group of five teams this season as they are undefeated and ranked #25 in the country, but Sluka, the team's starting QB, opted out of the rest of their season because of NIL issues.

Matthew Sluka claimed that he was promised a certain amount of money if he came to play for the UNLV football team, but the Rebels claim that they fulfilled all of their NIL promises. It's up to you to decide which side you're on, but Colorado football star Travis Hunter recently spoke his mind on the situation.

“Third string quarterback or second string quarterback came in and balled out, still won,” Travis Hunter said on his podcast. “So like buddy if I’m you I’m trying to get to the NFL, NIL can wait. I know it happened to a lot of your teammates but I’m out there balling on that field. I need all the film I can get. Every piece of bit of the film.”

Travis Hunter clearly doesn't think that Matthew Sluka should've quit on his team. He knows that if you make it to the NFL, the money is going to come, and that's the most important thing to him.

It's all about the NFL for Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is one of the best players in college football, and he knows that he could have made a lot of money if he transferred away from the Colorado football team. However, it's not about NIL for him. He wants to make it to the NFL, and being on the field making plays is the only way to make that happen.

“It’s not about the NIL, it’s about the NFL,” Hunter continued. “I know if I would’ve went to go transfer somewhere else I could’ve got a major amount of money. But it ain’t about the money, it’s about getting to the NFL. The NFL is going to set you for life, the NIL can only set you for a moment.”

Obviously, Matthew Sluka isn't looked at in the same light as Hunter in terms of being an NFL draft prospect, but that won't change if he isn't on the field giving scouts something to look at.

Sluka is redshirting this season and he will look to play at a different school next year as he will enter the transfer portal when this season ends.