Former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka's decision to redshirt with the intention to transfer at the end of the season has generated a ton of buzz about NIL and the transfer portal. The conflicting reports around Sluka's shocking decision created a ton of confusion and speculation from all corners of the college football world.

Sluka's former head coach at Holy Cross, Bob Chesney, had his quarterback's back on Monday at his James Madison press conference, courtesy of Tommy Gurganous of Breeze TV.

“I don't know the details, again, but I can assure you it has nothing to do with money,” Chesney said. “Matt had opportunities to leave Holy Cross for hundreds of thousands of dollars and stayed, and then he had opportunities again in the spring. After the spring season was over and some major college football coaches lost their starters to the portal, they called me and reached out to me… What happened there, I can't necessarily speak to, but I can assure you that it has nothing to do with more money.”

Sluka's decision was a stunning one after UNLV had started off 3-0 and looked like a legitimate contender to reach the College Football Playoff in the new 12-team format. Despite the team success, including a pair of wins over Big 12 teams, Sluka wants to save his eligibility and play next season elsewhere.

The Rebels still looked very much like a threat to win the Mountain West and reach the playoff anyways in their first game without Sluka under center. They crushed Fresno State 59-14 to improve to 4-0 on Saturday and cracked the AP top 25 at No. 25 this week. New quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams completed 13-of-16 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for 119 yards and a score on the ground.

UNLV faces their final difficult non-conference test of the season on Friday night when Syracuse comes to Las Vegas. If the Rebels can pick up a win, it would be a third Power Four win of the season, which would look great on a playoff resume.