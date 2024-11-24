Colorado was back at the center of the college football world in Week 13, but mostly for negative reasons. The Buffaloes fell to 8-3 with an upset loss to Kansas while quarterback Shedeur Sanders was heavily criticized for his poor sportsmanship after shoving a referee in the game.

Sanders was shockingly not flagged for his actions and was seen with his head in a towel on the sideline after the fact. Like most fans watching the game, retired official and FOX Sports' on-air rules analyst Mike Pereira believed that the play before the shove should have been Sanders' last play of the game.

“There's no question that he [shoved the referee],” Pereira said. “The officials can use their hands all they want to try and keep order, but you cannot come back as a player and push an official. In the chaos, the officials didn't see it, but he's lucky that he wasn't ejected from the game.”

The shove from Sanders came after he was sacked in the third quarter and a mild scuffle broke out. Sanders was visibly frustrated after the play and appeared to be complaining as he walked over to the head referee and offered a forearm shove to his backside.

In the 37-21 defeat, Sanders threw for 266 yards while completing 23 of his 29 passes. He also ended the game as the team's leading rusher with 26 yards on the ground on four carries.

How Colorado's loss affects College Football Playoffs

The shove from Sanders was the result of his frustration building up throughout the game in what ended up being a frustrating loss. The defeat ended Colorado's four-game win streak and dropped them to 8-3, including 6-2 in the Big 12.

Had the Buffaloes won the game — they were three-point favorites to do so — they would have taken sole possession of first place in the conference. Colorado entered the week at No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings; just outside of the 12-team bracket. However, with the loss, Deion Sanders is aware that they are now firmly on the outside looking in.

With four teams tied at 6-2 atop the Big 12, Deion Sanders' unit still has a solid chance to make the conference championship game at the end of the year. To do so, Colorado will need to come out on top of their final game of the regular season against Oklahoma State in Week 14.