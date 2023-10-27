Once upon a time, Deion Sanders was one of the biggest names and most recognizable stars in the NFL. His swagger and skill were entirely unmatched, and it didn't hurt that he was also a duel-sport athlete who was excelling in the MLB as well. Now, thanks to his success first at Jackson State and then as the man in charge of the Colorado Football program, Deion Sanders could eventually return to an NFL sideline, not as Primetime, but as Coach Prime instead.

Though no move from Colorado to the NFL appears to be imminent, it's something that's been floated for weeks now, ever since Colorado burst onto the national scene at the start of the 2023 college football season. The natural assumption is that Deion Sanders would eventually want to transition from the Colorado Buffaloes to the NFL, for a potentially higher paying job that comes with a bigger spotlight than Deion already has. But right now, according to his own manager Constance Schwartz-Morini, Deion Sanders has no plans to leave Boulder or the Buffaloes.

Rich Eisen: “The sense is that he’s not going to be long for for Colorado either.” SMAC CEO and Coach Prime’s manager Constance Schwartz-Morini: “He’s staying. He’s staying. He’s staying.” (Via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/GcVQalHMZv — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) October 27, 2023

Now on one hand, there's no reason not to believe Constance Schwartz-Morini. She may not have a dishonest bone in her body. For all we know, she could be a modern-day Mother Theresa.

On the other hand, this is a business, and oftentimes in business, money and attention are what ends up speaking loudest. Deion Sanders was only at Jackson State for three seasons, and then he left because a better opportunity presented itself in Boulder. That says nothing of Coach Prime's character, other than it means he's like most of us. It's natural to pursue the best opportunities for oneself, and if an opportunity comes along in the NFL that Deion Sanders deems is best for himself, he should and likely will take it, whether that's three months from now or three years from now.

In the meantime, Deion Sanders will continue to have his hands full as he attempts to turn around a Colorado football program that was among the worst in the Power 5 conferences leading up to his hire.

The Buffaloes are 4-3 and play the 23rd-ranked UCLA Bruins on Saturday night.