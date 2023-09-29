The Colorado football team has been by far the biggest talking point of the college football season far. Deion Sanders and his squad were overlooked by many heading into this season as the Buffaloes won just one game last season. Prior to this year starting, Colorado's win total was set at 3.5. Anyone who bet on that before the season has to be feeling pretty good right now. The Buffaloes stormed out of the gates with a huge road win at TCU as 20-point underdogs. That win let the country know that this Colorado football team is different than last year. The Buffaloes then beat Nebraska and Colorado State to improve to 3-0, but they came crashing down to earth after getting blown out by Oregon last week, 42-6.

The road doesn't get any easier this weekend for Colorado. They are back in front of their home crowd, but they will have to face the best quarterback in college football. Caleb Williams and USC football are coming to Boulder, and the Buffaloes are going to have their hands full on defense. USC has one of the best offenses in the entire country, and Colorado football has already struggled on defense this season. They are also missing their best defensive player, Travis Hunter, as he was injured in the game against Colorado State. The Buffaloes are once again big underdogs in this one, and it they will need a special performance to pull off the upset on Saturday. Here are three predictions for the game.

Shadeur Sanders will throw for 300+ yards

Shadeur Sanders had his first rough game of the season on Saturday against Oregon. The Ducks got ahead early and never let Colorado get back into the game. Sanders finished 23-33 for 159 yards and one touchdown, but most of that success came at the end of the game when Oregon had put on the brakes a bit. The Ducks did a great job of slowing down Sanders and that offense. While USC will be a very tough opponent, the Trojans don't have the greatest defense. Expect Sanders to have a bounce back performance and to find some success against this USC defense.

Shadeur Sanders will throw two touchdown passes

Expect Sanders to add a couple touchdown passes to the stat sheet as well. This USC defense struggled last weekend against Arizona State, and the Buffaloes have a much better offense than the Sun Devils. Through four games, Arizona State's most points came in the USC game. The Trojans defense isn't that strong. If Colorado is going to win this game, it's going to come in a shootout. Sanders will have to be on his A-game, and he will have to lead this team on a lot of scoring drives.

Colorado's defense will have its worst performance yet

After seeing the way the Colorado football defense performed against Oregon, their chances of succeeding against USC seem bleak. The Trojans have the reigning Heisman winner as their QB, and he is surrounded by some of the best weapons in college football. So far this season, Colorado has given up 42, 14, 35 and 42. Expect USC football to eclipse the 50 mark. This might be the best offense in college football, and the Buffaloes have struggled all year on defense. This one could get ugly if Colorado can't get the offense going.

USC vs. Colorado will kick off at 12:00 ET from Boulder, CO on Saturday.