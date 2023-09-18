Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was featured on 60 Minutes and he spoke about his experience at Jackson State and his departure at the conclusion of the season. 60 minutes correspondent Jon Wertheim asked Sanders about his “quick” departure from Jackson State and if he feels as if he completed the mission. Sanders corrected him, saying that it wasn't a sudden departure.

60 Minutes' @jon_wertheim pressed Coach Sanders on his Jackson State exit, but Sanders was about as elusive as he was returning punts for touchdowns in the NFL. https://t.co/xii5TFDMyf pic.twitter.com/zcUAkBH2mE — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 18, 2023

“I didn't leave quick. I left when I was supposed to leave. We finished. Most coaches get a new job and they leave expeditiously. I finished the task.”

Presumably, “finishing the task” means bring immense success and notoriety to Jackson State over his two-and-a-half seasons with the program while also specifically staying on with the team to coach them in their appearance in the 2022 Celebration Bowl before his official departure. Wertheim asked Sanders if he felt as if he finished the job.

“I think we did a tremendous job in Jackson. I think we laid down a tremendous blueprint.”

Wertheim in a voiceover then said that they tried to press Sanders on the circumstances around him leaving Jackson State. According to Wertheim, Sanders was vague and elusive in his comments but alluded to an assertion that the HBCU wasn't “forward thinking” enough. When asked what he told his players when he announced he was leaving, Sanders said, “Opportunity called. Sooner or later in life, there will be opportunity that knocks at your door. And at this juncture in my life, I'm looking at opportunity for not only me but for my kids as well which was tremendous.”

The Colorado Buffaloes start Pac-12 play next week against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 3:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on ABC.