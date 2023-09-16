Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell took a shot at Colorado football coach Deion Sanders earlier this week for his habit of wearing a hat and glasses during interviews.

“I sat down with ESPN today,” Norvell said via ABC News,” and I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me.

“They're not going to like us, no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play.”

Now, the Rams' coach is saying his comments were a message to his players. Via his X account.

“With all the media involved with this game, not one reporter asked me about my comments,” Norvell said. “One guy got it. I wanted to send a message to our players and how we run our program. #RamGrit.”

Friday, Colorado football posted a video showing Sanders give his players new sunglasses. He has since worn glasses in media interviews, including ESPN's First Take.

Deion Sanders brought sunglasses for the cast of First Take 😎 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/0FD8B0MWEJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2023

Sanders and the Buffaloes will play the Rams Saturday at 7 p.m. PT in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado football is looking to improve to 3-0, which is very impressive since it finished with just one win in 2022.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter are each considered Heisman candidates.

Colorado, which is ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25, will hope to get back at Norvell and his comments before it faces No. 13 Oregon on the road next week.