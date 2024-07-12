Last season, the Colorado State football team took on Colorado football on the road early in the season. Jay Norvell and the Rams came into the contest against Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes as heavy underdogs. At this time, Colorado was 2-0 and they were ranked. The Buffaloes had surprised a lot of people in the first two weeks of the season. Of course, they ended up going 4-8 and finished in last place in the Pac-12, but people thought they were good at this point in the season. Their game with Colorado State ended up being a classic.

Colorado State football led by two scores in the fourth quarter of that game, but they let Colorado football crawl back in and force overtime. The Buffaloes ended up escaping with an OT win, and it was a heartbreaker for the Rams. Then, a couple days after the game, Jay Norvell made a comment that was clearly targeted at Deion Sanders.

“When I talk to grown ups, I take my hat and my sunglasses off,” Norvell said on his radio show.

Sanders often times wears sunglasses and a hat in press conferences. Norvell's comments were a clear shot at the Colorado head coach.

Colorado State and Colorado play in week three this season

Week three this year will feature another matchup between the Rams and Buffaloes, but this time, Jay Norvell and Colorado State will be at home. Norvell was recently asked about his feelings toward Sanders, and he said he doesn't have any.

“I don’t have any feelings for Deion Sanders, I really don’t,” Norvell said, according to an article from the Denver Gazette. “I don’t think about Deion Sanders unless you guys ask me a question about him. No, nothing’s changed.”

This game this year is going to be an intense one yet again. There is clearly some bad blood there, and the Rams are looking for redemption after they let one slip away last season.

“It was a good game,” Norvell said. “We fell short. We gave the game away, that was the experience. I think it was a fun game for our kids. I thought it was great for our fan base and I thought it was good for the state of Colorado.”

Regardless of the outcome, Norvell thinks that this game is good for the state of Colorado.

“It’s been a special game for a long time to the people of Colorado,” Norvell said. “I do wish we played them every year because it’s a rivalry game. I think it’s something the fans love and the players love to play in those kind of games. We get to get ‘em in our stadium this year. It should be a great atmosphere. People are excited about the game, we’re excited about the game. It should be an incredible night.”

Colorado and Colorado State will battle it out under the lights on September 14th. The game will get going at 7:30 ET and 5:30 local time. If it's anything like last year's game, you won't want to miss it.