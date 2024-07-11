Ratings have been revealed for EA Sports' College Football 25, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Georgie quarterback Carson Beck are tied for the best quarterback rating at 93 overall, and Sanders had a clear take on that.

“I mean I don't believe in — it's a tie, I don't believe in ties when it comes to quarterback,” Shedeur Sanders said at Big 12 media days, via Andrew Graham of on3.com. “When it comes to quarterback ratings, I don't believe in ties. It's either a winner or loser, like let's just get to the point.”

It is clear that there is no lack of confidence for Sanders. He and Carson Beck are not only the top two quarterbacks in the game, but are also currently seen as the top two quarterback prospects that are expected to be in the 2025 NFL Draft class. This upcoming season will be big for the two quarterbacks with the Colorado and Georgia football programs.

Georgia is stacked talent-wise, and has two recent national championships, while Colorado is aiming to be that dominant, but did not achieve that yet under Deion Sanders as head coach. The hope is that the Buffaloes progress and get closer to that goal this season.

Only time will tell if Colorado can compete in the class with Georgia this season, but that does not mean that Shedeur Sanders can't maximize his draft status and perhaps leapfrog Beck for the top spot. In most early mocks, it is Beck followed by Sanders, then often Quinn Ewers as the third quarterback, who is also rated as the third best quarterback in College Football 25 with a 92 rating. It will be interesting to see how this upcoming college football season changes the draft status for these three quarterbacks, and if anyone will emerge as a top quarterback in the class.

Deion Sanders on Shedeur Sanders and Carson Beck's ratings

It is easy to see where Shedeur Sanders gets his confidence from, as his dad and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders speaks in a similar way. He questioned Shedeur being tied with Beck in the game ratings as well, while also questioning Travis Hunter's rating.

“I'm just trying to figure out how can Shedeur be tied with another person,” Deion Sanders said, via Graham. “How did that happen? And how can Travis not have the highest score on the game when he's arguably the best receiver and the best defensive back in college football? So, how can you not be the number one rated guy, period? I don't understand that either.”

Luckily, the ratings get updated throughout the course of the season, and if Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Colorado perform well, the ratings will reflect that, and maybe they could both earn the top ratings at their positions.

Both players should go high in next year's NFL Draft, but the play on the field this year will do a lot when it comes to their stock heading into next offseason. It is also important for Colorado to get wins before these star players depart. It will be a huge year for the Colorado football program.