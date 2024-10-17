ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Colorado State-Air Force prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-Air Force.

The annual game between Colorado State and Air Force is a fierce, feisty in-state rivalry. It's a low-key rivalry in the sense that it doesn't grab national headlines or carry major national significance, but it's a brawl whenever these two teams get together. They want bragging rights and they relish beating the other. Colorado State is not one of the big, splashy brand names in the college football world, but CSU has three legitimate rivalries on its schedule: this one, the game against in-state neighbor Colorado (heightened in significance because of the publicity provided by Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders), and the trophy game with Wyoming, played for the Bronze Boot.

As Colorado State visits the Air Force Academy and Colorado Springs to take on the Falcons, the Rams are in a better mood than they were the week before. Two weeks ago, Colorado State truly let a game slip away, losing a late fourth-quarter lead in an overtime loss to Oregon State on the road. The Rams desperately needed to boune back the next week against San Jose State, and they did that, winning 31-24. Now we get to see if Colorado State can maintain momentum and sustain a little prosperity in what has generally been a difficult year.

Speaking of a difficult year, that doesn't seem to be adequate in describing just how awful this season has been for veteran coach Troy Calhoun at Air Force. Calhoun has been an excellent coach at the academy for more than 15 years, but this is a season which has spun off the rails. Air Force does not have a win over an FBS opponent in the middle of October. Its only win came against FCS school Merrimack in the season opener. Not only is Air Force winless against FBS teams, but it has not even come particularly close, losing every FBS game by a double-digit margin. Air Force just did lose by 15 at New Mexico, and the week before that it lost by 27 at home to Navy. This has simply been a brutal 2024 for AFA, which desperately needs something to feel good about. Upsetting Colorado State at home would certainly do the trick.

Here are the Colorado State-Air Force College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado State-Air Force Odds

Colorado State: -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -275

Air Force: +7.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Colorado State vs Air Force

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Air Force Falcons are a horrible football team this year. They gave up 52 points in their most recent game. They are getting blown out when they lose. They don't have a consistently good offense, as shown by the fact that they scored just seven points in home-field losses to both Navy and San Jose State. Keep in mind that San Jose State has allowed 54, 31, and 31 points in three of its more recent games. Air Force could not score more than one time versus SJSU. Colorado State should be able to take care of business.

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force might be a bad team, but this is a rivalry game. The Falcons will go all-in to win. Even if they don't win outright, the Falcons will cover the spread if they simply lose by only one touchdown. At home, that seems very possible.

Final Colorado State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

Our recommendation is to stay away from this game. Neither team deserves to be trusted here.

Final Colorado State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Air Force +7.5