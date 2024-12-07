ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Colorado prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-Colorado.

The college basketball season has a big slate on Saturday, with a lot of conference games, some intriguing nonconference games, and some in-state rivalry games. One of the bigger in-state rivalry games on Dec. 7 is the Wisconsin-Marquette matchup in America's Dairyland. That is worth keeping an eye on. Later in the day, there is this night clash in the state of Colorado between the CSU Rams and the CU Buffaloes.

Colorado State needs to make up ground. The Rams have stumbled out of the gate, losing three of their first eight games. A loss to Ole Miss — a team likely to make the NCAA Tournament — does not rate as a bad loss, but defeats suffered against Washington and UC Riverside, the latter at home, are damaging to this team's resume. Colorado State did bounce back with a very crucial overtime win over TCU in late November, but that win alone will not rescue this team's so-so profile. This game against Colorado is crucial for CSU in its attempt to burnish its mediocre credentials before heading into the heart of the Mountain West basketball season.

Colorado has had a solid start to its season under coach Tad Boyle. The Buffaloes' only losses are to NCAA Tournament teams, Michigan State and Memphis. That won't hurt their overall profile. CU has not lost a game which will put the team behind the curve and will significantly lower the Buffs' position in the national rankings. Meanwhile, Colorado pulled off one of the more notable and memorable upsets of this college basketball season, fighting off multiple deficits to rally late and shock defending national champion Connecticut in the Maui Invitational. Colorado is hoping UConn will markedly improve so that the quality of that victory becomes substantial on Selection Sunday. Colorado will get a lot of chances to win games against good teams in the loaded Big 12, but stockpiling wins now means that Colorado can absorb a few more losses in Big 12 play. The Buffs need to increase their margin for error. They can do that by beating their in-state rival in a game which matters for reasons far beyond bragging rights.

Here are the Colorado State-Colorado College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Colorado Odds

Colorado State: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Colorado: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch Colorado State vs Colorado

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams' recent win over TCU was a wild one. CSU led for much of the game, then trailed very late in regulation but scrambled to force overtime and then ultimately prevail. That escape could really boost the Rams as they go up against Colorado. CSU needed something really good to happen in what had been a difficult season up to that point. This team could be ready to turn around and play its best ball.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is at home, playing with confidence after beating UConn in Hawaii. The Buffs have had the better season compared to Colorado State. Why bet against them here and now? It doesn't make sense.

Final Colorado State-Colorado Prediction & Pick

This game is a total coin flip. Pass on this one.

Final Colorado State-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -2.5