It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-San Diego State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-San Diego State.

The Mountain West college basketball schedule for Tuesday night concludes with this late game in San Diego.

Are the Colorado State Rams figuring things out? They were 7-6 heading into a New Year's Eve game in San Jose against San Jose State. Their season was going nowhere. They were stuck. They had to make adjustments and reorient the trajectory of their season. They hammered SJSU by 22 points. Then they crushed Fresno State by an even bigger margin. This past Saturday, they obliterated UNLV. Colorado State has won three straight games by 22 or more points. The Rams are now 10-6. They are moving upward in the Mountain West standings. Maybe the Rams are on track now.

The obvious cautionary note, however, is that San Jose State, Fresno State, and UNLV are not NCAA Tournament teams. The Rams have mopped up against the lower half of the Mountain West. In order to prove it is worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration, Colorado State must beat NCAA Tournament-quality teams. That's what San Diego State is. If the Rams can go into Viejas Arena and win, then we will know this team is serious about making a run at another appearance in March Madness.

San Diego State has had a bumpy ride in the early stages of the Mountain West college basketball season. The Aztecs blew an 18-point lead at home against league co-leader Utah State. That never should have happened. Then, this past Saturday, SDSU got dominated on the road by the red-hot New Mexico Lobos. This was the first game SDSU was playing at an elevated altitude this season, and it showed. The Aztecs were never in sync for a body-clock game which started in the middle of the morning in Pacific time. San Diego State looked like it did not hit the alarm clock early enough. New Mexico jumped on top of that game and did not let the Aztecs back into it. SDSU has some big-time wins on its resume which should enable the Aztecs to make the NCAA Tournament once again, but after a Final Four in 2023 and a Sweet 16 in 2024, the expectations are higher for this program. Given the stumbles this team has encountered in Mountain West play, no one should feel too comfortable or self-assured about the way this season will unfold. San Diego State needs a reset. This team needs to start over and get into the habit of starting games well.

Even in a recent blowout win over Air Force, San Diego State played terribly at the start. The Aztecs fell behind 20-8 and needed a huge run to turn that game around. Coach Brian Dutcher has a very erratic team on his hands. He needs to cultivate a lot more consistency and steadiness if this season is going to fulfill its potential and give the Aztecs another deep March Madness run.

Here are the Colorado State-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-San Diego State Odds

Colorado State: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

San Diego State: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 131.5 (-110)

Under: 131.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs San Diego State

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is way too high for a good CSU team against a volatile SDSU team which has been all over the place this season in the Mountain West. The spread seems at least three points too high.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State played a clunker against New Mexico. Expect this team to come roaring back and play really well against CSU, enough to cover the spread. Colorado State's blowout wins have not come against good teams. SDSU will be very different from CSUs recent opponents.

Final Colorado State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Colorado State, but this is a really hard game to calibrate with the spread. Maybe wait for a live play.

Final Colorado State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State +8.5