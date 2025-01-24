ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's full slate of College Basketball action as we head to the Big 12 Conference for this next matchup. The Colorado Buffaloes (9-9, 0-7 Big 12) will take on the Arizona Wildcats (12-6, 6-1 Big 12) as both teams trend in opposite directions. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-Arizona prediction and pick.

The Colorado Buffaloes most recently fell to BYU 83-67. The loss marked a seventh-straight defeat as the Buffs have yet to earn a win in Big 12 conference play. Their schedule won't get much easier from here on out, so they could certainly do themselves a great deal if they can come away with the upset in this one.

The Arizona Wildcats most recently defeated Oklahoma State 92-78. It was a strong bounce-back effort following their loss to Texas Tech and prior to that, the Wildcats managed consecutive wins over No. 16 Cincinnati, No. 21 West Virginia, and No. 25 Baylor. They'll hope to break back into the rankings with a resounding win in this one.

Here are the Colorado-Arizona College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Arizona Odds

Colorado: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +980

Arizona: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Regional Coverage

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Buffaloes are certainly having a season to forget as they rank last in the Big 12 standings. They have yet to win a game against a conference opponent and they're in desperate need of breaking their current seven-game losing skid. They'll also be searching their first road win this season and hoping to improve their 1-8 record when listed as the betting underdogs. It'll take an inspired performance from Colorado to pull away with a win in this one.

Julian Hammond III has been the lifeblood of this team all season, leading them in scoring, assists, and steals while playing hard each time out. He's notched double-digit totals in all but five of Colorado's games this season, so expect him to have another big role in scoring the ball throughout this game. They also have a pair of experienced Senior forwards in Trevor Baskin and Andrej Jakimovski who can rebound the ball well and should offer some stability in their half-court offense.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Wildcats notched another dominant performance over a Big 12 rival in Oklahoma State as they took the lead late in the first half and never looked back from there. Star Caleb Love had another sensational night with 27 points and his second-highest scoring total of the season. Forward Trey Townsend also added 19 points of his own while going 4-4 from the line with an aggressive game from the post position. This team is full of capable scorers with size, so they shouldn't have any issues in finding a hot hand against this porous Colorado defense.

The Wildcats will see a sold-out crowd ahead of this game as they look to improve upon an impressive 8-1 home record. They're 5-4 ATS at home with a solid 11-5 record when listed as the betting favorites. They'll be working with a 15-point spread in this game, a margin they've been able to cover in seven games this season. If they can grow a lead early, their fundamental scoring in the paint should be able to carry them towards a decisive victory in this one.

Final Colorado-Arizona Prediction & Pick

The Arizona Wildcats are 7-3 overall and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Colorado. The Buffaloes have yet to win a game in the Big 12 and heading on the road for this one, it doesn't seem likely that their successful streak will begin in this one.

The Wildcats have far too many scorers in the post and one of the nation's best talents in Caleb Love running their offense. Expect Love to find opportunities at the free-throw line as he remains aggressive in driving the ball inside. Arizona is averaging a whopping 82.9 PPG and I don't expect Colorado to drastically out-perform the 73.3 PPG mark they're posting themselves.

If the Colorado Buffaloes were a slightly better team against the spread, we could be inclined to pick them to cover this wide margin of more than 15 points. However, they haven't been good on the road and this Arizona crowd will certainly be hungry for a blowout performance. We'll side with the Wildcats to cover the spread and win the game.

Final Colorado-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -15.5 (-110); OVER 150.5 (-110)