ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have started the season very similarly. Colorado has struggled more recently, but both have had rough starts to Big 12 play, and both are looking to bounce back after that. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-Arizona State prediction and pick.

Colorado is 9-3 this season, with big wins against UConn, Harvard, and Colorado State. However, they have lost to Michigan State and Iowa State twice. Julian Hammond III is the key for the Buffaloes this season and needs to be huge in this game against the Sun Devils. After the Iowa State loss, they can make a big statement in Tempe and return to .500 in the Big 12.

Arizona State is 9-3 entering this game, with notable wins against Grand Canyon, New Mexico, and Saint Mary's. However, they have also lost to Gonzaga, Florida, and BYU. Joson Sanon and Basheer Jihad are the two best offensive players and have been massive for the Sun Devils this year. This is also a big game because the Sun Devils struggled in their first Big 12 game against BYU.

Here are the Colorado-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Arizona State Odds

Colorado: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +202

Arizona State: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado's defense has been solid at best this season. They allow 69.3 points per game, 41.4% from the field, and 30.4% from behind the arc. Down low, Trevor Baskin has been the best player, with 6.3 rebounds per game. Then, he also leads the team in blocks, with one per game. Finally, four players are averaging one steal per game, with Jakimovksi leading the team by 1.3. The Buffaloes have a solid defense and can do enough to ugly this game up for the Sun Devils on this side of the court.

Arizona State's offense has been inconsistent this year. They score 76.7 points per game, have a 45.2% field goal percentage, and a 36.7% three-point shooting percentage. Four Sun Devil players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Joson Sanon leading at 13.5 points per game. Next, Alston Mason leads the team in assists at 3.4 per game. The Sun Devils have struggled at times to score, but they should be able to find some success in this game. Colorado can not score the ball well in their own right, so expect the Sun Devils to take advantage.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado's offense has been very inconsistent this year. They score 76 points per game, have a 47.4% field goal percentage, and shoot 36.7% three-pointers. Three Buffaloes are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Julian Hammond III leading the way with 13.8 points per game. Hammond II also leads the team in assists at 3.6 per game. The Buffaloes have been skating by with an offense with its fair share of struggles this year. They are going up against a bad defense in this game at Arizona State, but it will still be a struggle to score because they have been unable to do much on that end of the court overall.

The Sun Devils' defense has been solid at best this year. They allow 71.8 points per game, 41.5% from the field, and 31% from behind the arc. Down low, Jayden Quaintance leads in rebounds at 8.1 per game. He also leads the team in blocks at 3.2 per game and steals at 1.4 per game. There are three total Sun Devils that average at least one steal per game. The Sun Devils have the defense to shut down Colorado and make this game ugly for the Buffaloes at home in Tempe.

Final Colorado-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very ugly game. These two teams don't have great offenses, but Arizona State has the better defense. The Sun Devils also have the best offensive players in this game, with Joson Sanon and Basheer Jihad. I think it's too much for the Buffaloes in a bad matchup in this game. The Sun Devils should win and cover at home in this game against the Buffaloes.

Final Colorado-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -5.5 (-120)