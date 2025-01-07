ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big 12 conference battle as Colorado faces UCF. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-UCF prediction and pick.

Colorado comes into the game at 9-4 on the year. They would open up the year at 4-0, before a loss to Michigan State at the Maui Invitational. Still, Colorado would upset UConn in Maui, before falling to Iowa State. Colorado would then lose to Iowa State in a non-conference game before winning five straight. Still, they have since lost two in a row, both conference games, falling to Iowa State and Arizona State. Meanwhile, UCF is 10-3 on the year. They opened up 4-0, including a win over Texas A&M. Still, they would drop two straight before another six-game winning streak. Last time out though, they were dominated, losing to Kansas 99-48.

Colorado and UCF have played just twice in recent history. Colorado won back in 2006, while UCF won the game in 2017.

Here are the Colorado-UCF College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-UCF Odds

Colorado: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +155

UCF: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCF

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is ranked 85th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They sit 135th in offensive efficiency and 58th in defensive efficiency this year. Colorado has been better on defense this year. they are 115th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 102nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 93rd in both opponent assists and opponent rebounds per game.

Julian Hammond III leads the team in scoring and assists this year. He is scoring 12.7 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by RJ Smith. Smith comes into the game with 7.6 points per game, while adding 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Elijah Malone leads the frontcourt and is second on the team in scoring. He is scoring 11.2 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is joined by Andrej Jakimovski, who is scoring 11 points per game. Jakimovski is also grabbing 4.8 rebounds and bringing in 1.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Trevor Baskin leads the team in rebounding this year. He has 6.5 rebounds per game while adding 9.8 points, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and a block per game this year.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF is ranked 80th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 94th in offensive efficiency and 91st on the defensive end of the court. UCF is 69th in the nation in points per game and has been solid in the rebounding game. They are 68th in the nation in rebounds per game, while they are 144th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate.

Keyshawn Hall leads the team in both points and rebounds this year. He comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game, while also adding 15.5 points and 2.2 assists on the year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jordan Ivy-Curry, who is second on the team in scoring this year. Ivy-Vurry has 14.8 points per game, while adding three rebounds 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. Finally, Darius Johnson leads the team in assists per game. He is scoring 14.5 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He has also been strong on defense, with 2.9 steals per game this year.

The frontcourt is led by JJ Taylor and Benny Williams. Taylor is scoring just 5.3 points per game but does add 3.8 rebounds per game. Williams has 5.9 points per game and has been solid on the glass. He adds 3.8 rebounds per game. Finally, Center Moustpha Thiam gets solid minutes. He brings in 7.7 points per game and 4.8 rebounds. He also has 2.5 blocks per game this year.

Final Colorado-UCF Prediction & Pick

The over in UCF games has hit in three of the last four games, and eight of the last 11 overall. Meanwhile, It has hit in four of the last eight for Colorado and is 6-6-1 overall in Colorado games. When the over has not hit in recent UCF games, it was because they were playing against strong defensive units, and while Colorado is better on defense, they will still struggle with UCF in this one. Further, UCF is dreadful on defense. They are 260th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 259th in opponent assists per game, and 304th in opponent rebounds per game. Expect Colorado to get plenty of opportunities to score, and take the over.

Final Colorado-UCF Prediction & Pick: Over 148.5 (-110)