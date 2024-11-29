ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UConn basketball team came into the Maui Invitational ranked #2 in the country, and a lot of people were expecting them to win the entire tournament. What nobody expected was the Huskies to go winless in Maui for a last place finish. UConn has won the last two national championships and they are a popular pick to win it all this year as they seek a three-peat. However, they clearly have a lot of work to do.

Head coach Dan Hurley has another impressive roster this season, but the UConn basketball team seems to have some issues. Their odds to win it all have changed now that they went winless in the Maui Invitational. The Huskies now have the seventh best odds to win the national championship at +1700. Auburn (+900), Duke (+1100), Gonzaga (+1200), Houston (+1500), Kansas (+1500) and Alabama (+1500) all have better odds.

UConn got things started in Maui on Monday and they surprisingly lost 99-97 in overtime against Memphis. The Huskies were big favorites in the game, but the Tigers were in control for most of the contest before allowing a big comeback that sent things into overtime.

Once the Huskies got sent into the loser's bracket, everyone expected them to cruise past the other teams that also lost. The UConn basketball team was once again a big favorite when they played Colorado, and they couldn't get that one done either. It was another heartbreaking loss as they went down 73-72.

The seventh place game was between UConn and Dayton, and it was the one game for the Huskies was not close. UConn didn't even look like they wanted to be there as they got blown out 85-67. It was a poor performance, and the Huskies are going to want to quickly forget this trip to Maui.

UConn has a lot to work on if they want to end up winning a third straight national championship. They will look to get back in the win column on Saturday back at home against Maryland Eastern. The two teams will tip at 7:00 ET from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, and the game will be streaming on Peacock.