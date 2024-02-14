We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Colorado-UCLA prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Colorado Buffaloes will head to Southern California to face the UCLA Bruins at Paulie Pavilion. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Colorado-UCLA prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Buffaloes lost 99-79 to the eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at home. Initially, they trailed 47-40 at halftime. But the game got out of hand by the second half. Significantly, Tristan Da Silva led the way with 20 points while shooting 8 for 13. KJ Simpson added 20 points and nine assists while shooting 7 for 16 from the floor. J'Vonne Hadley had 13 points. Overall, the Buffaloes shot 48.1 percent from the field but just 29.4 percent from beyond the arc. They allowed the Wildcats to shoot 52.9 percent from the field, including 45.5 percent from the triples. It did not help their cause that they had 16 turnovers.

The Bruins edged out the California Golden Bears 61-60 on Saturday at Berkeley. In the start, they led 35-24 at halftime. But they were behind 55-53 with one minute left. Then, Adem Bona hit a layup with a trip to the charity stripe to give UCLA the lead. The Bruins trailed 57-56 with 26 seconds left until Dylan Andrews hit a jump shot to give UCLA the lead for good.

The Bruins won despite struggles from the field. First, Bona scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 8. Lazar Stefanovic added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Andrews had 12 points while shooting 4 for 15. The Bruins shot just 36.2 percent from the field, including 29.4 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they shot just 63.6 percent from the free-throw line. The Bruins allowed 39.6 percent from the field, including 30.8 percent from the triples. Yet, their seven steals and three blocked shots helped force nine turnovers to push them over the edge.

The Bruins lead the all-time series 19-7. Additionally, they have won five in a row in this series. UCLA defeated Colorado 80-69 on March 9, 2023 at Paulie Pavilion. Ultimately, the Bruins are 12-2 at home over 14 games against the Buffaloes. Colorado is 2-3 over their last five games. Conversely, the Bruins have won five in a row.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-UCLA Odds

Colorado: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -111

UCLA: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 137.5 (-105)

Under: 137.5 (-115)

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA

Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado will come into this showdown with an 11-13 mark against the spread. Also, they are 7-6 overall in conference games. The Buffaloes are also 4-9 against the spread against their conference opponents. Likewise, they are 1-6 against the spread on the road.

The Buffaloes have some talent that can help them get over the edge. Ultimately, they will need them all to play well to have a chance. Simpson is their best player, averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Da Silva is another weapon that needs to do well. He is averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field.

Cody Williams is someone that needs to help the cause. So far, he is averaging 14 points per game while shooting 56.2 percent from the field. Hadley is also averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field, including 44 percent from beyond the arc. Also, Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

Colorado will cover the spread if they can control their turnovers. Then, they need to play tighter defense.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA comes into this game with an 11-11-2 record against the spread. Furthermore, they have an 8-5 conference record. But the Bruins are also 8-4-1 against the spread against their conference rivals. Lastly, they are 3-8 against the spread at home.

The Bruins need to shoot better. Somehow, they survived despite shooting issues. Mack is their best player and needs to come out and show up. So far, he is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting just 38.3 percent from the field, including 28.4 percent from beyond the arc. Bond is another option. At the moment, he is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 59 percent from the field. Andrews will try and find his shot. Currently, he is averaging 36.8 percent from the field, including 28.1 percent from beyond the arc. Stefanovic is averaging 11 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Yet, he is shooting only 36.7 percent from the field, including 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can find good shots to take. Then, they need to force turnovers.

Final Colorado-UCLA Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have a better conference record and are the better team right now. Expect them to stay in this game and possibly steal it in the end. Bruins cover the spread.

Final Colorado-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA +1.5 (-120)