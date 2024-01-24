Colorado faces Washington. Our college basketball odds series includes our Colorado Washington prediction, odds, and pick.

The Colorado Buffaloes take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colorado Washington prediction and pick. Find how to watch Colorado Washington.

The Colorado Buffaloes lost at Cal earlier in the month of January. They lost at Arizona State. They have stumbled at several points in their season and have a 14-5 record which looks good on paper but doesn't contain a lot of high-end results. The best result on Colorado's resume is a win over Miami which looks a lot worse now than it did at the time. Miami has lost several games in recent weeks, dragging down the quality of Colorado's best win. The Buffaloes need to do a lot to compensate for the limitations of their resume. The hard part is that in a Pac-12 Conference where Arizona is currently the only NCAA Tournament lock, there aren't a lot of good quality-win chances to be had. UCLA and USC aren't good teams, so beating them doesn't add value to a resume. Colorado did recently beat Oregon, but the Buffs have to do a lot more than that.

They go on the road to Seattle to face 11-8 Washington. The Huskies are going nowhere, and coach Mike Hopkins is firmly on the hot seat. Will Washington be motivated to save its coach's job, or will the Huskies quit on their coach and the season? The Buffaloes would love to see the latter scenario, but they need to be prepared for the former one.

Here are the Colorado-Washington College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Washington Odds

Colorado Buffaloes: -2.5 (-112)

Washington Huskies: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How To Watch Colorado vs Washington

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Colorado Could Cover the Spread

The Buffaloes need to win this game. They are a bubble team. It's still January, so there is a lot of time before Selection Sunday, but losing this game at Washington would deal a real blow to Colorado's overall profile. The Buffs know they need to start collecting good results. They know they can't lose too many games in a relatively weak Pac-12 Conference if they want to make March Madness. The urgency of the situation, combined with Washington's many limitations as a mediocre 11-8 team, should give Colorado enough to win this game and cover. The spread is small. As long as Colorado wins by more than two points, it covers. That's a pretty reasonable scenario.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies aren't a particularly strong team, but they can play. They beat Gonzaga at home. They beat Xavier earlier this season. They took San Diego State — the defending national runner-up — to overtime. They also played Colorado closely in a game played earlier this season. UW lost, but only by four points, on the road in Boulder. If UW is just four points worse than Colorado in Boulder, it should be able to cover a 2.5-point spread at home in Seattle. A change of venue should be worth more than just 1.5 points. Washington on the money line — not just the spread — is a play to think about here.

Final Colorado-Washington Prediction & Pick

These are two evenly-matched teams, as the four-point game in Boulder indicated. You could take that to mean that Washington will do better on its home floor, but the main lesson is to stay away from the game and consider a live-betting angle.



Final Colorado-Washington Prediction & Pick: Colorado -2.5