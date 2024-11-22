When the college football season started, we didn't think that this game between the Michigan football team and Northwestern would be a big one. Turns out, it's actually an important matchup for both of these teams. The Wolverines are 5-5 on the year and they will be trying to get bowl eligible this weekend, and the Wildcats are 4-6 hoping to keep their postseason hopes alive. Michigan knows that if they want to have success offensively in this game, they need to get tight end Colston Loveland involved.

It's hard to believe that this game isn't looked at as an automatic win for the Michigan football team based on what happened last year, but a lot has changed. The Wolverines have lost a ton from last season, and while they are expected to win, Northwestern should put up a good fight in Ann Arbor this weekend.

The Northwestern football team surprised a lot of people last season as they ended up winning eight games and they defeated Utah in their bowl game, but this year has been a little bit worse. The Wildcats are one of the worst teams in the Big Ten and they have just four wins on the year. They need to beat Michigan on the road and Illinois at Wrigley Field in order to make a bowl game. Can they get it done?

Michigan on the other hand just needs one more to win for bowl eligibility. At the beginning of the season, we didn't think the Wolverines would have any problem winning six games. Now, they essentially have to get this win against Northwestern to get to the postseason. Michigan plays at Ohio State next weekend, so if it doesn't happen against the Wildcats, it probably won't happen at all.

No doubt about it, missing a bowl game would be disastrous for this Michigan football team. This season has already been incredibly disappointing, and if the Wolverines can't even find a way to get six wins, it will be even worse. If Michigan is going to win this one, they need Colston Loveland to have a good game. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Colston Loveland will score two touchdowns

Colston Loveland is the best offensive weapon that the Michigan football team has. When they find a way to get him the ball, the offense has success. Loveland will be a crucial player in this game, and because the Wolverines are going up against a lesser opponent, they should be able to get Loveland a lot of action. He will score two touchdowns in Saturday's game.

Colston Loveland will have 100+ receiving yards

The Michigan football team has done a good job of getting Colston Loveland the football in recent weeks, and they will once again make it happen this weekend. Loveland should match up well with this Northwestern defense, and that should lead to a lot of targets. If he can get his hands on the ball then he will make a play. Loveland will have a big game.

Colston Loveland and Michigan will win 24-10

A big day from Colston Loveland will help the Michigan football team earn a 24-10 win this weekend. The Wolverines are the more talented team, and they will be at home. Michigan will pick up win number six.

Michigan and Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The game will be airing on FS1, and Michigan is currently favored by 10.5 points.