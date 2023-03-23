Indianapolis Colts’ free agency has been relatively quiet so far. The Colts’ free agent signings include quarterback Gardner Minshew and defensive tackle Samson Ebukam, which both help fill needs. However, the sneakiest Colts move in 2023 NFL Free Agency is inking former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Here is why.

Isaiah McKenzie is the sneakiest Colts’ free agent signing

The Colts can make all the moves they want in 2023 NFL free agency, but this offseason will ultimately be judged by how their first-round draft pick works out. At No. 4 in this year’s draft, the Colts will be taking a quarterback, and that will determine whether or not the franchise is a success for at least the next half-decade.

With a rookie QB coming in, putting weapons around him and making sure he is well-protected is key, whether that signal-caller is Bryce Young from Alabama, C.J Stroud from Ohio State, Will Levis from Kentucky, or Anthony Richardson from Florida.

No matter which QB comes in to follow in Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck’s footsteps, there is a chance he won’t play in 2023. In that case, the Colts will be in make-the-playoffs mode with Gardner Minshew at the helm. Either way, the offensive skill positions, and offensive line are crucial.

Indianapolis has an excellent offensive line that, despite a down year in 2022, was one of the best in the league just two seasons ago. With a few tweaks, it could easily get there again.

And while Jonathan Taylor missed six games in 2022 and failed to crest 900 yards, he’s also just a season removed from his incredible 2021 campaign where he led the league in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards from scrimmage, and total touchdowns.

That leaves the wide receiver position, which can use some work. Michael Pittman Jr. failed to step into his role as the true No. 1 last season after the departure of TY Hilton. The team’s second-leading WR, Parris Campbell signed with the New York Giants in NFL free agency this offseason, and rookie Alec Pierce showed promise but not polish yet.

Indy did re-sign WR Ashton Dulin, but the real sneaky good deal of the Colts’ free agent signings is former Bills wideout Isaiah McKenzie.

McKenzie is a six-year NFL veteran after the Detroit Lions selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent a season and a half in Detroit before moving on to Buffalo.

With the Bills, McKenzie did a little bit of everything. He returned punts and kicks while also having double-digit receptions and a few handoffs as well each season. In 2022, McKenzie had a career year, catching 65 balls for 423 yards and four touchdowns with nine carries for 55 yards and a TD. He also returned six kickoffs.

McKenzie was supposed to step into the Cole Beasley slot role for the team full-time last season but it didn’t quite work out. The team even went so far as to bring back Beasley toward the end of the season.

While McKenzie didn’t develop into a Danny Woodhead-type for the Bills, that is not all his own fault. The play-calling from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey didn’t do him any favors, and Josh Allen isn’t exactly a check-down to the slot QB.

As one of the Colts’ free agent signings, Isaiah McKenzie has the opportunity to be sneaky-good because of his skill set. He is an offensive chess piece that new head coach Shane Steichen can move all over the formation, and he is best as a security blanket near the line of scrimmage, which will be huge for Minshew or rookie QB to-be-named.

McKenzie is also one of the few players on the 2023 NFL free agency market who can replicate a good chunk of what Nyheim Hines — a player the Colts ironically traded to the Bills — can do.

Having a jack-of-all-trades like Hines or McKenzie is invaluable to any NFL offense. It allows the offensive coordinator to create mismatches in the secondary and frees up more space for all the other skill position players.

Colts’ free agency may still net another WR, or they could take a swing or two for one later in the draft. No matter what happens at the position for the Colts, though, having McKenzie in the building could be huge for the team in 2023.

Isaiah McKenzie isn’t the flashiest name you’ll find on the list of Colts’ free agent signings, but he could turn out to be one of the best if the offensive coaches can find innovative ways to use his unique skillset.