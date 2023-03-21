Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the Indianapolis Colts look to end the long-term quarterback issues, the team brought in former Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Gardner Minshew. Now with the Colts, Minshew addressed the possibility that he could be starting Week 1.

Indianapolis signed Minshew to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. The Colts have released Matt Ryan while Nick Foles nor Sam Ehlinger look to be Indy’s QB of the future. That leaves Minshew as the assumed starter. However, Minshew isn’t ready to make any assumptions just yet, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“Assuming is always a dangerous thing,” Minshew said. “Like I said, I’ve come here to work hard and help the team in any way I can. So whatever that role is, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Minshew has spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia as Jalen Hurts backup. He has appeared in nine games, starting four. Minshew threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions during his time with the Eagles.

While he didn’t play much in Philly, Minshew gained a valuable connection. New Colts head coach Shane Steichen most recently served as the Eagles offensive coordinator. As Steichen looks to build his quarterback room in Indianapolis, he’ll have a familiar face in Minshew.

Before the Eagles, Minshew started 20 games for the Jackson Jaguars after they drafted him in sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Overall, Minshew has appeared in 32 NFL games, throwing for 6,632 yards, 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has added 521 rushing yards and two additional scores.

The Colts are widely expected to target their quarterback of the future with the No. 4 overall pick. But if he isn’t ready to start, Gardner Minshew may get the call. Whether he’s under center or on the bench, Minshew is ready for whatever the Colts throw at him.