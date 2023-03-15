Former 49ers DE Samson Ebukam has agreed to a contract with the Indianapolis Colts for three years and $27 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal includes over $11 million in the first year.

Reports of this deal come after a flurry of moves made by the Colts today. The Colts parted ways with two big names, cutting quarterback Matt Ryan and trading cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys.

Ebukam is coming to Indianapolis to join a defense now poised to frighten opposing offenses. Led by LB Shaq Leonard and DT DeForest Buckner, Ebukam will add to a defense hungry to get after the quarterback.

Samson Ebukam was a fourth round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. Now a six-year pro, Ebukam joins the Colts with career numbers of 203 tackles, 23.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, an interception, a touchdown, and eight forced fumbles.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not only is Ebukam bringing a veteran presence to the Colts, but also experience from one of the most imposing defenses in the league. Additionally, Ebukam spent a few years under one of the elite defensive minds in the game. Jets head coach Robert Saleh coached Ebukam in San Francisco before taking the New York job.

Nonetheless, the decision to give Ebukam $27 million will be scrutinized given the Colts’ moves today. In fact, after taking a $12M hit by cutting Matt Ryan, it is quite surprising to see the Colts brass give such a contract to a fairly small name within the NFL.

Regardless of the contract, the priority right now in Indianapolis has to be the draft. The fourth overall pick looms large for the future of football at Lucas Oil Stadium.