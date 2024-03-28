The Indianapolis Colts became a bit of a surprise team last season in new head coach Shane Steichen's first season. They went from 4-12 a season before to 9-8 the next, albeit without their first-round pick in quarterback Anthony Richardson, and just barely missed the playoffs. The Colts will now hope that the 2024 NFL Draft will help them make the leap next season, starting with their No. 15 overall pick.
Thankfully for the Colts, they don't have the problems that most of those ahead of them do, that being a need for a starting quarterback. They hoped to have solved that problem in last year's draft with Richardson as their No. 4 overall pick. But just in case, they will have veteran Joe Flacco to back him up for next season.
The Colts already have a lot of pieces in place to be competitive, as was evident last season. But there are two specific areas where the team could use some depth and more talent, that being at wide receiver and cornerback. Of course, depending on how they feel, Indianapolis could always choose to trade down if a team is wanting to move up and they feel they can get their needs met later in the evening. But for all intents and purposes, we're going to assume the Colts stick with their No. 15 pick.
So, let's look at three players the Colts should target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
As you start to look at the AFC South now and the quarterback situation with the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, the Texans' CJ Stroud, and maybe even the Titans' Will Levis, and then look at what they are working with at their skill positions offensively, the Colts need to improve their cornerback situation.
The Colts were fortunate enough to re-sign slot corner Kenny Moore II in free agency but also have last year's second-round pick JuJu Brents and seventh-rounder Jaylon Jones. That all goes to say Indianapolis doesn't have a stronghold on this position, having a No. 1 corner. That could all change with drafting Mitchell, which is why they should target him.
As of now, Mitchell is the first cornerback taken off the board in Mel Kiper's mock draft, calling him “the best of the bunch.”
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Colts really shouldn't overthink their first-round pick too much, as it's clear they need another corner. If they can't go out and get Mitchell, there are likely other options on the board waiting at 15, like Terrion Arnold, Cooper DeJean, and Nate Wiggins. Any of these would likely help upgrade that position. However, there is a slight chance that Steichen could look to add another receiver to his offense.
Luckily for the Colts, they were able to re-sign Michael Pittman Jr. to a new three-year, $70 million deal. He was far and away the best pass-catcher for them last season, leaving much to be desired for the rest of the group, which is why the Colts could think twice if they see Brian Thomas Jr. still available.
Thomas had a monster season last year at LSU, coming away with 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns. He would further add to a division that has added a lot of offensive firepower recently.
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Speaking of adding firepower to the offense, another route, should he be available, would be targeting Brock Bowers. The former Georgia Bulldog tight end is one of the best playmakers on the board for the first round. Like Thomas, he would instantly upgrade the Colts' offense.
Out of the Colts' four tight ends that earned playing time last season, none had 40 receptions or amounted to 400 yards receiving. Kylen Granson led with 30 receptions for 368 yards. Mo Alie-Cox scored the most with three touchdowns. Bowers was Georgia's leading receiver last season with over 700 yards.