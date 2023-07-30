Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is formally requesting a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This bombshell comes after he met with owner Jim Irsay. His long-term contract situation has evidentially completely fallen apart.

Taylor arrived at training camp but was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list (had ankle surgery in January). The Colts are already in rebuilding mode after selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft, so things could look quite bleak in the immediate future if they deal away their top offensive player.

Taylor led the NFL in rushing in 2021-2022, but he struggled to mount anywhere near the same level of elite production last season after being hampered and sidelined by an ankle injury. He, like multiple star running backs this offseason, is clearly not happy with how the position is being valued.

One has to wonder if Irsay's comments played any role in Taylor seeking an exit out of Indy. The controversial billionaire took umbrage with the notion that amendments need to be made to the Collective Bargaining Agreement to address the growing RB contract disputes. He tweeted that a lot of time was spent working out those deals and that “some agents are selling ‘bad faith.”‘

Irsay clarified that he was not referring to Jonathan Taylor, but who knows how it was perceived. The public might not be as divided on this particular conflict as is the case with Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs because Taylor is only 24 years old. Assuming he is healthy, Indy could enjoy a few more years of high-quality production.

Instead, the franchise might now be hitting the reset button. Richardson's historic athleticism could compensate for No. 28's potential departure, but fans were probably salivating about the possibility of this young dynamic duo restoring Colts football to their glory days.

Everyone will eagerly wait for the organization's next move. One of the most chaotic offseasons the NFL has ever seen rages on at full force.