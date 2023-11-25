Here are our bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. With both teams still in the playoff hunt, this game is crucial for their postseason aspirations. In this article, we will take a look at the Colts' season so far, including their Week 10 win against the New England Patriots. We will also make four bold predictions for their upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers.

Colts Won in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts are currently toting a 5-5 record in the 2023 NFL season. They sit in third place in the AFC South division. The Colts' 2023 season is their first under new head coach Shane Steichen, and they are attempting to make the playoffs after a three-year absence and end their eight-year AFC South title drought.

In Week 10, the Colts secured a 10-6 victory over the New England Patriots. The Colts' defense played a key role in the win, holding the Patriots to just two field goals and forcing two turnovers. The Colts offense struggled to move the ball, but they were able to score a touchdown in the second quarter and a field goal in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The Colts have a soft schedule remaining in the 2023 regular season, and some experts predict that they have a good chance of making the playoffs

Here are our four bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Gardner Gets Good

Gardner Minshew displayed a commendable performance in their victory over New England. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 194 yards. Although he didn't secure any touchdowns and threw one interception, Minshew played a crucial role in the win. He made timely plays such as a 28-yard completion to Josh Downs. Despite Jonathan Taylor's dominant presence with 23 carries, Minshew contributed effectively.

Looking ahead, Minshew faces the Buccaneers, a team that has allowed three of the last four opposing quarterbacks to perform really well. Tampa Bay's defense presents a favorable opportunity for Minshew. While he has struggled to consistently put up big numbers in the last three games, there is optimism for a strong performance. This is especially true considering the Colts' preparation coming off their bye week and having a healthy Josh Downs. We have Minshew putting up at least 220 passing yards here.

Taylor Takes Charge

In their Week 10 triumph over the Patriots, Jonathan Taylor showcased his prowess by rushing the ball 23 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. His early impact was significant. He contributed nine carries, 30 yards, and the touchdown in the Colts' initial offensive possession. Although his production tapered off later in the game, Taylor's season-high 24 touches bode well for his future output. However, the Colts face challenging matchups against the Buccaneers in Week 12. Still, we have Taylor reaching 70 rushing yards here.

Pittman's Prowess

In the 10-6 victory over the Patriots, Michael Pittman demonstrated his skills with eight receptions on 12 targets. He accumulated 84 yards in total. Despite both teams struggling to find the end zone, Pittman had a productive day. He contributed two of the Colts' seven longest plays with receptions of 14 and 13 yards. This marked his highest yardage total since Week 6. With eight catches in three consecutive games, Pittman remains Gardner Minshew's primary target post the Colts' Week 11 bye.

We really like Pittman and Josh Downs in the upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers. Pittman has been a consistent performer all season. Meanwhile, Josh Downs, recovering from a knee injury over the past two games, is expected to be back in action after the Colts' Week 11 bye. Before Week 9, Downs had been playing well, too. Both guys should combine for at least 120 receiving yards in Week 12.

Michael Pittman Jr is CONSISTENT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BjzpO9pmMH — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 24, 2023

Colts' Winning Streak

The Colts enjoyed a break last week but secured back-to-back wins against the Panthers and Patriots. This success fuels Shane Steichen's optimism for a continued playoff push. He aims to surpass the .500 mark for the first time since early October. The impending clash appears to be between two average teams, both still in playoff contention. Despite the Buccaneers having the advantage on the outside with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Colts, fresh off their Week 11 bye, are poised to take on Tampa Bay at home. The matchup between Baker Mayfield and Gardner Minshew adds excitement. That said, considering the Colts' momentum, we favor them at home. This is especially true with the Buccaneers on their second consecutive road game.

Looking Ahead

As the Colts ride the wave of consecutive victories, the performances of key players such as Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman have been instrumental in securing wins against formidable opponents like the Patriots. Taylor's consistent rushing presence and Pittman's receiving prowess highlight the team's offensive strengths. Looking ahead, the Colts face challenges with a tough matchup against the Buccaneers. However, the promise of a refreshed lineup post-bye, featuring a healthy Josh Downs, brings optimism. The upcoming clash against the Buccaneers positions Pittman and Downs as favorable choices. The Colts, with Shane Steichen steering the ship, aim to capitalize on their recent success and stake their claim in the competitive playoff race. With Gardner Minshew under center and a determined roster, the Colts' narrative unfolds as a compelling story of resilience and playoff aspirations.