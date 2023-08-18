The Indianapolis Colts announced a series of roster moves Friday, including the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington. The move comes on the heels of WR Ashton Dulin's torn ACL diagnosis, suffered at a joint practice with the Chicago Bears Wednesday. The Colts also placed DE Genard Avery on IR and waived WR Malik Turner.

The Colts starting receiving corps consists of Michael Pittman Jr., Isaiah McKenzie, and Alec Pierce. Dulin didn't play a huge role in the Colts' offense last year, but he projected to be an important option for the team's depth behind the starters.

Indianapolis recently named rookie Anthony Richardson the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. While Richardson is extremely talented, the concern is that he's still very raw. He will need all the help he can get to develop into the player the Colts hope he can be.

That fact justifies the James Washington signing. Washington is entering his sixth NFL season and is still just 27 years old. The Steelers selected him late in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the team, but never really blossomed into a starting-caliber receiver. His best season came in 2019, when he totaled 735 yards and three touchdowns over 15 games.

Washington signed with the Dallas Cowboys before the 2022 season but missed most of the year with a broken foot. He was cleared to play in December and appeared in two games, but caught no passes and was released before the playoffs.

He signed to the New York Giants' practice squad for the 2023 playoffs but never made the active roster. The New Orleans Saints then signed him to a one-year deal in May, and they released him on Tuesday. Now, Washington finally lands with the Colts just weeks before the regular season.

Washignton is a solid all-around athlete, but he won't move the needle or become the Colts' WR2. Still, he's a nice option to rotate into games or to have as an option if one of the starters goes down. Situations are critical in the NFL, and Washington has the skills to make the most of his opportunity if the Colts are the right situation.