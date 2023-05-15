Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The New Orleans Saints bolstered their weaponry for new quarterback Derek Carr after the NFL Draft, as they’ve signed former Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick and wide receiver James Washington, a league source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Washington joins the Saints on a one-year contract, Fowler notes. The Oklahoma State product put on a show in college, tallying three straight 1000-yard seasons while topping out at over 1500 yards back in 2017.

But Washington failed to stand out in a crowded Steelers wide receiver room that included Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, as the 735 yards he produced in 2019 with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger injured represented his career-high.

Washington signed on with the Dallas Cowboys after his four seasons in Pittsburgh, noting that he felt he wasn’t utilized properly with the team that drafted him.

Washington’s prospects didn’t improve in Dallas, as he suffered a fractured right foot last August during a padded training camp practice.

He appeared in just two games for the Cowboys in 2022.

A free agent once again in the 2023 offseason, Washington, still just 27 years old, is simply trying to prove that he can be a reliable contributor in the league at this point.

The Saints, who are in need of another reliable pass-catcher to step up, should present that opportunity for Washington.

Last year’s first round pick Chris Olave stood out as a rookie in 2022, but the Saints had no other pass-catcher exceed- or even come close to- the 1000-yard mark.

With All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas unable to stay on the field and talented pass-catching running back Alvin Kamara potentially facing a suspension, the Saints took a chance on a talented player in Washington.