Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said that everyone is hopeful that the Washington Commanders sale to the Josh Harris group will go through before the season, but nothing is done yet, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“I’m hopeful we get there. But not there yet,” Jim Irsay said, according to Judy Battista of NFL Network.

Irsay said the new owners with the Josh Harris group are fired up, but nothing is done yet, according to Pelissero. Irsay also said that the league needs to make sure the bid complies and that owners will not change the rules, according to Pelissero.

Commanders fans have been waiting for a long time for Daniel Snyder to sell the team. For years it seemed that Daniel Snyder would not give in, but that has happened. It seems like a matter of when, not if the sale gets approved by the league. Magic Johnson was comfortable enough to tweet about becoming an owner recently.

Colts owner Jim Irsay was very vocal about wanting Daniel Snyder to sell the team in the past. That caused some tension between the two.

It will be interesting to see how the Harris group along with Magic Johnson will operate as owners of the Commanders, and how they will put their own stamp on things.

The team declined Chase Young’s fifth-year option as the ownership status became more clear. It will be interesting to see how the new ownership views head coach Ron Rivera for this upcoming year and in the long-term.