The NFL has seen a lot of great players come and go over the years, which makes ranking the top players to have ever played in the league a very difficult challenge. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay recently took on the challenge of doing just that, but quickly realized that he made made a pretty big mistake.

First, Irsay tweeted out his top five players of all time. It’s certainly an interesting list, but many Colts fans immediately picked out a glaring omission, as Irsay didn’t even include his longtime quarterback in Peyton Manning on the list.

Via Jim Irsay:

“On my list of Top 5 Greatest NFL Players of All Time,in our 103 year History… I have Top 5 as 1)Jim Brown 2)Tom Brady 3)John Elway 4)Deacon Jones 5)Reggie White.”

The fact that Irsay didn’t include Manning, or any Colts players for that matter, was extremely confusing. Even worse, many folks don’t consider John Elway to be the second greatest quarterback of all-time. Irsay quickly saw all the heat he was getting, and decided to offer a quick explanation for his list.

Via Jim Irsay:

“No doubt…Peyton,Barry Sanders and Jerry Rice in Top 10… it’s just that Elway didn’t have great offensive players around him til the end,when he won 2 in a row and his feet we’re remarkable,from baseball talents…”

There’s not much Irsay can really say to bring himself back from this strange top five list, especially considering his ties to the Colts organization. However, not much Irsay says makes much sense, so you can’t put too much stock into this list. Chances are Manning won’t get too fed up as a result of being left off this list, but it certainly is a strange take from Irsay.