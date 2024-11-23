The Indianapolis Colts have made a pivotal roster move following a 28-27 victory over the New York Jets. Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis has been activated from injured reserve ahead of a crucial matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 12, per the Indianapolis Colts on X, formerly Twitter. They also waived defensive end Genard Avery, and elevated guard Atonio Mafi to the active roster from the practice squad.

Lewis has been sidelined with an elbow injury for seven games, but returned to full participation in Colts practice. The timing of his return couldn't be better, as the Colts will need to strengthen the defense as much as possible against one of the best scoring teams in the NFL.

Indianapolis' decision to cut Avery comes as a bit of a surprise, but it also emphasizes how greatly they value the return of Lewis this week. As for Mafi, who was previously elevated in Week 11 and appeared against the Jets, has been on the Colts' practice squad since the end of August.

Colts defense receives huge boost for Week 12

The Colts defense will prove to be king in Sunday's game. Detroit leads the NFL in point per game with 33.6, and have been virtually unstoppable on the ground with 152.2 rushing yards per game.

Lewis' presence on the D-line will be helpful. The 29-year-old veteran has recorded 17 tackles (two for a loss), 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. The Colts allowed Breece Hall to average 4.9 yards per attempt in Week 11, and a bigger problem looms with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

It will remain to be see what the addition of Lewis on the defensive front will do for the Colts against the Lions offense, but it should be a strong momentum boost coming off a much-needed AFC victory.