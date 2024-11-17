The New York Jets lost again on Sunday, falling 28-27 to the Indianapolis Colts. Given multiple opportunities to be aggressive and secure the win, New York did not do that and ultimately fell. After the game, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich revealed his biggest regret of the Jets' Week 11 loss.

“Jeff Ulbrich said he believed the Jets would get the stops which [is] why he kicked a FG,” The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt posted. “Said in retrospect he should’ve gone for it”.

Ulbrich is referring to the field goal Anders Carlson hit to make the score 27-22 with 2:41 to go in the game. On 4th & 2 on the 17-yard line, Carlson nailed a 35-yarder and pushed the score to a five-point game. While they were important points to rule out the game-winning field goal, it did not matter long-term.

The Jets' defense got run over by Anthony Richardson and the Colts' offense on the final drive. In less than two minutes of game time, Indy ran six plays and covered 70 yards to score the game-winning touchdown. If they made the fourth down conversion, the Jets could have run out the clock and won the game. Instead, their defense was exposed again.

While the playoffs are a far cry for the Jets, these games are still important. Can Ulbrich keep his job while admitting to poor decisions after losses?

The future of Jeff Ulbrich and the Jets

Robert Saleh was fired by Woody Johnson because the Jets were losing close games. There were plenty of other reasons, including the embarrassing loss in England, but that was the chief one. Since then, the defense has cratered and the team has only won one game. While Ulbrich's job was always going to be tough, he has not figured it out.

This is not the first time the Jets have expressed regret in the coaching department since Ulbrich took over. After an inexplicable loss to the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers was frustrated with the operation. Ulbrich blew three timeouts in the first quarter of that game, which caused chaos in the second quarter.

The Jets enter their bye 3-8 and tied for last place in the AFC East. While there were high expectations for the team coming into the season, this year has gone down the tubes. Unless Ulbrich comes back for Week 13 with a whole new gameplan, Jets fans can start scouting for the draft and dreaming about new coaches.