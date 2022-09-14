Colts rookie Alec Pierce dealt worrying injury update ahead of Week 2

Indianapolis Colts rookie wideout Alec Pierce had a quiet NFL debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans, and now it looks as if the rookie could be at risk of missing Week 2. Via Ian Rapoport, Colts head coach Frank Reich revealed that Pierce began feeling concussion-like symptoms after Sunday’s tie with the Texans. The rookie was placed in concussion protocol on Wednesday.

#Colts WR Alec Pierce developed concussion symptoms following the tie against the #Texans and he's in the concussion protocol, per coach Frank Reich. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2022

The Colts are slated to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, but the latest update to their rookie receiver suggests they may enter the matchup a bit short-handed.

In Week 1, Pierce was targeted two times by new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. He failed to bring in either of the pass attempts, ending the game with a goose egg in both receptions and yards. Pierce lined up on 51% of the Colts’ offensive snaps, but didn’t have much of an impact in the game.

Most of the Colts’ offense ran through star wideout Michael Pittman. The Colts were hopeful Pierce could step in and be the 1B to Pittman’s 1A, but that wasn’t the case in Week 1. Pittman led the game with nine receptions, 121 yards, and a touchdown.

Pierce was the Colts’ second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 53rd overall pick in his draft class out of Cincinnati. In his final college season, Pierce caught 52 passes for 884 yards and 8 touchdowns.

His status for Week 2 is unclear, but the Colts should provide a more in-depth update on his status as the week progresses. After a quiet outing in Week 1, Pierce will be eager to be back out there in Week 2, should he get out of concussion protocol.