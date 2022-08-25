Stephon Gilmore’s take on a promising Colts rookie will fire up Indianapolis fans

Multiple rookies on the Indianapolis Colts roster have made the most out of their training camp practice snaps, including wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Overall, Pierce has not been a standout performer in the Colts’ preseason schedule this year, tallying a mere 36 receiving yards in two such games played. However, the former Cincinnati wideout is among those who have produced highlight-reel plays in the training camp.

For one, Pierce has received a fair share of reps in going up against Stephon Gilmore, who signed with the Colts on a two-year deal in the offseason.

Pierce has had the last laugh in several plays when squaring off with the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner.

On Gilmore’s part, he sees plenty of potential in the Colts rookie heading into the 2022 season.

“I think he’s faster than what you think,” Gilmore said during a press conference this week. “His release game is quicker than what you think. So, he’s very subtle. He’s got great hands. I feel like if he keeps working, he’s going to get better and better, and I can already tell he’s gotten better since the first day he got out here.”

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is expected to rely on Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell to be his top two wideout targets in the coming campaign. But from there, it is still up in the air as to just who will emerge to be the Colts’ go-to No. 3 wideout on offense.

At the least, Colts head coach Frank Reich views a receiver in Pierce who has what it takes to be a keen contributor on this side of the ball.

“I think we have high expectations for him but have a lot of confidence in that whole room as you guys know,” Reich said during Colts’ OTAs. “Alec (Pierce), one of the things we like about him is he’s a very smart guy. He really has learned the offense quickly. He’s done a good job so he’s going to have to compete for every snap, right?”

Pierce is slated to receive one final opportunity to impress the Colts coaching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign in the team’s upcoming preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.