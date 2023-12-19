Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson gives an update on his injury and his thoughts on the recovery process.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is optimistic on his eventual return to football, after suffering a shoulder injury early in the season. Richardson had some promising flashes in his rookie year, but was unable to showcase his true abilities, sidelined for most of his first-year campaign.

“They said 16 weeks after the surgery, but hopefully I’m trying to push to get (back) before that, but we’ll see,” said Richardson, per James Boyd at The Athletic. “Hopefully, I can throw next month, but if not, whenever that time does come, I know I’m gonna rip it.”

The Colts are still in playoff contention, despite their starting quarterback suffering multiple injuries this season. They hold an 8-6 record, tied for the No. 1 slot in the AFC South. There's definitely a bright future in Indianapolis if Richardson can come back and light up the offense like the Colts envisioned.

“It’s been up and down for me a little bit,” said Richardson. “I never missed a season in my whole career just playing football, and this is something new for me, a new experience. It’s allowing me to learn more about myself, learn more about the game and learn more about the people that I do have in the building.”

Richardson is carrying a positive approach to the situation, with the injury letting him view the NFL from a different perspective. He believes the surgery and sitting the season was the best decision for both the Colts' future and his own.

“Although I didn’t want to get the surgery at the time, I wanted to play and I wanted to be there for my team, but this was probably the best thing for me and my future and for the team,” said Richardson. “It allows me to come back healthy, 100 percent. I’m looking forward to next season, balling out.”