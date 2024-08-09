It's been nearly a year since Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Anthony Richardson last played. Richardson suffered a season-ending injury to his right shoulder in the Colts’ week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans last season. Thankfully, Richardson's long-term absence is finally coming to an end.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told the media that Richardson will play one or two series in the team's preseason matchup with the Denver Broncos.

“The starters will play a series or two, and then we’ll get the young guys in there,’’ Steichen said.

Throughout the early phase of Richardson’s career, the Colts have emphasized his need to get as many opportunities as possible. So, getting him back out there is important, even if it's preseason.

Richardson only has had a month's worth of regular-season starts to build chemistry with the rest of the offense. The limited series against Denver will provide another opportunity for Richardson to build chemistry, and with most of the rest of the starters taking the field alongside him,

Moreover, Richardson finding comfort on the field after a scary injury will help with the mental roadblocks. So, once the Colts season kicks off at home against the Houston Texans, Richardson will be more than ready to roll.

Can Anthony Richardson lead the Colts to a division title?

Despite playing without Richardson for over three-quarters of the year, the Colts still somehow entered their Week 18 game with a chance to take the division title last season.

Unfortunately, a narrow loss to the Texans knocked Indianapolis out of the playoffs, but it was still a highly impressive effort in Steichen's debut campaign. It also is encouraging what the Colts can do with Richardson at quarterback instead.

So, heading into this year, the Colts can challenge the Texans for the AFC South crown. Especially now that Indianapolis has an explosive quarterback-running back duo in Richardson and Jonathan Taylor to carve up opposing defenses.

“Those two guys are super explosive in the backfield,” Steichen said. “JT is phenomenal; I mean, one of the best backs in the league. His vision, I don't think I've seen anything like it. The way he sees the holes is just very impressive. He's got the nice, little press the hole, the jump cut, and boom, that burst, you know, hit it and score. Can't wait for that.”

Don't forget that having Richardson last season could have clinched the Colts a playoff berth. But, with the mix of Richardson, explosive offensive weapons, and a stout defense, they could roll through the division. If Richardson stays healthy, the Colts have the potential to be a dark horse playoff contender.