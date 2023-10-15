Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is likely heading toward season-ending shoulder surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Richardson is “strongly considering” a procedure on his injured right AC joint that would end his season after seeking out a number of different opinions.

While season-ending surgery appears to be the best option for Richardson, the good news is his throwing shoulder isn't torn. Rapoport notes the ligaments “looked better than expected.”

Richardson suffered the injury last week against the Tennessee Titans. While there was hope the rookie quarterback would be able to return this season, it soon became clear just how serious the injury was and that surgery was needed. Now, the youngster likely won't play another game in 2023.

Anthony Richardson injury problems

The Colts quarterback showed flashes of what made him the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft before this injury. However, injuries have been the story of his rookie campaign. Even before this shoulder injury, Anthony Richardson missed a game earlier this season due to a concussion.

Richardson completed 59.5% of his passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception before this injury. He also had four rushing touchdowns on the season. That rushing prowess is what helped make him such a dangerous quarterback as a rookie.

Anthony Richardson's backup

With Anthony Richardson out, Gardner Minshew is set to take over as the full-time option at quarterback. Minshew has been stellar in Richardson's place this season, completing 68.7% of his passes for 553 yards and two touchdowns in five games played. The Colts are tied for first in the AFC South at 3-2 and are now hoping Minshew can carry them forward with Richardson out.