Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered an apparent right shoulder injury during the team's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.

Anthony Richardson was reportedly on one knee on the sideline, according to Davenport. He was on one knee on the sideline and replaced by Gardner Minshew in the game. Richardson then went to the locker room.

The Colts then ruled Richardson out, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It will be worth monitoring reports on Richardson after the game to get a feel for how long this injury could sideline him.

When Richardson got hurt, he fell on his right shoulder and seemed to be in pain. As he went back to the locker room, he was still holding his arm very still.

The Colts have been without Richardson before, and Minshew is a quality backup. He helped the Colts pull an upset on the road against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season. However, the Colts are betting a lot on Richardson's future, so they would like him to get as many reps this season as possible.

It is unfortunate timing with the return of Jonathan Taylor and his extension with the team. Richardson and Taylor figure to be a dynamic duo in the running game for the Colts.

It will be worth monitoring further reports from the Colts after the game against the Titans, and what head coach Shane Steichen says about Richardson's status for the long-term.

The Colts hope to move to 3-2 with a win against their division rival.