The Indianapolis Colts have high expectations for former Florida star QB, Anthony Richardson. After selecting him in the draft, Indianapolis believes he could finally solve their quarterback questions which have plagued the team since Andrew Luck's sudden retirement. Colts WR Josh Downs recently admitted that he's been impressed by Richardson's incredible arm strength, via JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com.

“He flicks his wrist,” Downs said, “and the ball goes 60 yards.”

Richardson understands that expectations are high. He previously addressed those expectations.

“For one, my position and the light that I’m in — I can’t do the bare minimum,” Richardson said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “The team would not allow that, I would not allow that for myself. I know the GM, coach and the owner definitely don’t want that from me. It’s just a matter of me putting the work in.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colts: Anthony Richardson heading into 2023

Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew are expected to battle for the Colts' QB spot. Minshew recently commented on the battle, stating that he believes the competitiveness will be good for both players.

“For me, competitiveness isn't wanting him (Richardson) to be so bad I can be good,” Minshew said previously, per Raven Moore of Colts.com. “I want him to be great so that I can be even better. I think that's how you have to see it. I don't want an easy competition – I want it to be as hard as possible. I want him to be so freakin' good that I have to bring my level that much higher.”

In the end, Richardson is regarded as Indianapolis' QB of the future. That said, having a veteran like Minshew on the team could help Richardson during the 2023 campaign.