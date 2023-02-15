Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay indicated that he certainly wouldn’t mind the team selecting Alabama’s Bryce Young in the NFL Draft. Irsay would definitely enjoy ClutchPoints’ latest mock then, as writer Mike Johrendt predicted that the Colts would trade for the Chicago Bears’ no. 1 pick and select Young in the NFL Draft.

“Our first trade of the 2023 NFL Draft sees the Indianapolis Colts move up and select their QB of the future: Alabama’s Bryce Young. One of the most polished QBs in recent memory, Young has a well-established skill set that the Colts would love to pair with Jonathan Taylor, giving new head coach Shane Steichen a young QB to mold and finally turn this offense into a unit capable of keeping up with their division.”

ClutchPoints’ Johrendt has the Colts pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Bears for the first pick, selecting Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama.

The Bears, who seem to be set at the quarterback position with Justin Fields, will reportedly do their “homework” on the signal-callers available in the NFL Draft.

But the most likely bet would be that Chicago trades the pick- and why not to a team like the Colts, whose owner expressed interest in Young.

As Johrendt notes, the Colts would have an offense loaded with young playmakers in Young, Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr, music to new head coach Shane Steichen’s ears.

Meanwhile, the Bears land Young’s Alabama teammate, Will Anderson, with the Colts’ fourth overall pick.

It’s certainly an intriguing NFL Mock Draft scenario, one that both fanbases of the Colts and Bears would gladly sign up for.